Council urges Donegal people to enjoy Bonfire Night responsibly

Donegal County Council is urging the public to enjoy Bonfire Night, June 23rd, responsibly.

At Tuesday's meeting of the Glenties Municipal District, David Friel, council coastal officer, said the council was asking communities to remember that bonfires can cause serious damage and injuries to the environment and to health.

He said that while wood and straw were used for bonfires traditionally, there was increasing evidence that people were using such nights as St. John’s Night or Bonfire Night, and Halloween as an opportunity to dispose of waste illegally. The council is warning households and businesses not to supply waste material to people collecting for Bonfire Night.

“We would encourage people to act responsibly and enjoy the night,” Mr. Friel said.

He said bonfires can cause serious damage and injuries, particularly when highly combustible materials are burned.

Enforcement staff will monitor local areas in advance on St. John’s night and are liaising with the public, community representatives and the gardaí, councillors heard.