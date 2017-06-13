Busy weekend for Donegal divers

Sheephaven divers have just completed a lively weekend of activities, with dives on Saturday and Sunday mornings and a wonderfully relaxed snorkel out from Portnablagh.

With the Tory swim postponed until mid-July, Sheephaven divers are taking the opportunity to get as much diving done as possible before then.

Saturday morning's dive was led by Ciaran McGlynn, and the initial plan to dive Melmore Head was set aside when the dive party on Dive Boat Áine observed the well-settled sea state and headed off to dive the wreck of the Kalliopis instead.

The dive party consisted of seven divers, and was conducted in two sticks, with surface-to-surface dive times of more than 40 minutes to a maximum depth of 23 metres, quite comfortable in water temperatures of 12 degrees Celsius.

In-water visibility was excellent at nearly 10 metres horizontally, and made the dive, with the divers able to observe and enjoy the wreck's remains to their full extent.

On Sunday, Terry Kennedy kindly volunteered to lead once again Sheephaven divers put out from Mevagh, and this time conditions dictated that the dive was conducted in the sheltered confines of Melmore Head.

Terry reported that the visibility was as good as the day before, and allowed full view of the abundant and diverse marine life that this location is renowned for.

Meanwhile, in Portnablagh, a party of club snorkellers took full advantage of the sheltered seas and perfect water visibility to explore the caves, nooks and crannies that make up the coastline from the golf course back to the beach.

In contrast to the intensity of the Tory swim training, the relaxed Sunday snorkel where the sea bed could be clearly observed, even in depths of greater than 10 metres, was a welcome relief.

The rock formations along the coastline and in particular in the caves are very stark, as they are scoured by the great Atlantic storms down to individual layers that were laid down nearly a billion years ago - all exposed for today's snorkellers to see in their full glory.

A perfect weekend of diving for the Sheephaven divers fortunate enough to get into the water.