63 women who gave a Donegal address had abortions in England and Wales last year
Women from the island of Ireland accounted for 83% of legal abortions provided to non-residents
Sixty-three women who gave a Donegal address had abortions in England and Wales last year, according to figures from the UK Department of Health.
A total of 3,265 women gave a Republic of Ireland addresses, accounting for 68% of legal abortions provided to non-residents of the UK in 2016. Women from the island of Ireland accounted for 83% of legal abortions provided to non-residents while 724 gave addresses in Northern Ireland.
The number of abortions to non-residents has fallen each year since
The 2016 number is the lowest in any year since 1969.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on