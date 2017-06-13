Report finds thousands of Donegal homes could be affected by Mica blocks

The report on Mica-affected homes in Donegal has been published today.

The Expert Panel on Concrete Blocks found that there is likely to be approximately 1,200 dwellings affected in Donegal although there may be as many as 4,800 dwellings potentially affected, as well as 541 social housing units.

The panel's report concludes that the nature of the problem is manifested primarily by the disintegration of the concrete blocks used in the construction of the affected dwellings in counties Donegal and Mayo. This, in turn, has resulted in the appearance of a particular pattern of cracking in the external render of these dwellings. The dwellings are single storey, dormer and two-storey with both housing estates and one-off rural types constructed by contract and by self-build affected. On the basis of the information received, the Panel is of the view that the reason for the widespread pattern cracking in the affected dwellings is primarily due to excessive amounts of materials in the aggregate used to manufacture the concrete blocks which gave rise to deleterious effects. The material in County Donegal was primarily muscovite mica while in County Mayo it was primarily reactive pyrite.

