Donegal's premier festival, the Mary From Dungloe gets some added 'spice'!

The launch of the 50th Mary From Dungloe International Festival had added spice tonight, when it was confirmed that the band Emmet Spiceland which recorded the number one hit “Mary From Dungloe”, will reform for one night only, and will entertain at a special concert in the Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe on Monday, 31st of July.

The success of the song “Mary From Dungloe” inspired the creation of the Mary From Dungloe International Festival.

Majella O’Donnell officially launched the festival brochure at a packed launch night in the Waterfront Hotel where the guests were joined by Celine Powell, who won the Mary From Dungloe title in 1967.

Among those attending the launch was the first winner of the Mary From Dungloe title, Celine Powell and the first festival director, Daniel Gallagher.

The festival, which runs from July 29th to August 7th. will be officially opened on the 29th by the first winner, Celine Powell.

Among the many other musical highlights will be a Nathan Carter street concert and music from well know names such as Goats Don't Shave and Hugo Duncan.

Another highlight of the festival is a black tie gala dinner and dance on July 30th to which all the previous Mary From Dungloe winners and the Dungloe Marys have been invited.