Four Donegal hospitals get grants to upgrade x-ray equipment

€900,000 has been allocated to upgrade x-ray equipment at four Donegal Community Hospitals.

The new equipment will be installed in Dungloe, Killybegs, Donegal Town and Carndonagh. X-ray facilities have also been added at the Ballyshannon Health Campus.

The grants, approved by Minister Simon Harris, has been welcomed by Donegal TD Joe McHugh. The HSE has confirmed the funding today following a submission to the Department of Health last year. The funding which has now been released," Deputy McHugh stated.

Killybegs Community Hospital will be the first hospital to have the new digital x-ray equipment installed. The space in the hospital for x-ray is being refurbished and reconfigured to accommodate the new equipment. A period of time is then required to remove the old equipment, install the new equipment and carry out its commissioning, testing and training. Therefore the X-Ray Department at Killybegs will be temporarily closed from 15th June 2017 until 15th August 2017 approximately.

During this time period patients for x-ray will be referred to Donegal Town Community Hospital where the full normal service for Killybegs area will be provided. Subsequently the X-ray equipment at Donegal Town Community Hospital will be updated after Killybegs is completed and up and running.

The community x-ray service was first developed over 30 years ago as part of a strategy to provide timely and accessible services to rural populations. The existing community x-ray facilities will now be upgraded with modern digital x-ray equipment which will be linked with Letterkenny and Sligo University Hospitals.

Deputy McHugh added: “This new equipment will mean these rural communities will have access to the very latest x-ray equipment which will mean they don’t have to travel to Letterkenny or Sligo for x-ray. The x-rays will be sent electronically to the hospitals where they will be read and reported on by Consultant Radiologists, the reports will then be sent back to the patient’s GP.”