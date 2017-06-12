Famous Donegal Town business set to close

A Donegal town butcher shop which has won numerous national and European awards for their specialised sausages, is set to close.

M. McGettigan & Sons has traded on the Diamond in Donegal Town since 1952, but will close this Saturday, after 65 years in business.

Michael McGettigan opened the business on June 4th, 1952, renting Andy Begley's premises (trading now in 2017 as Begley's Chemist). In 1954 Michael McGettigan moved to the current premises and bought the building from Frank McNeely and the family have traded from there ever since. His two sons, Ernan and Dermot have been running the well- known business from 1978. There are seven people employed there, three of them part-time.

Ernan McGettigan told the Democrat that he wished just to confirm they were closing this Saturday and that it was “a difficult decision to make”.

He added: “It’s not easy as you can imagine, we have had many great years here but more recent times not so good. But the main thing for me and Dermot now is to say ‘thank you’ to all our fantastic customers who have been so good and so loyal to us over the years. We also want to thank our loyal staff, they have been truly magnificent and our thanks goes to them for being with us.”