Charity hike for Pieta House crosses Donegal

An Irish man has begun a 2,600km hike of the Wild Atlantic Way to benefit Pieta House and Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Tom Finn kicked off his months-long walk yesterday, Sunday, from the Peace Bridge in Derry, and was in Moville last night.

He plans to finish in Kinsale, County Cork, about 70 days from now.

All proceeds from the hike will go to Pieta House and Irish Guide Dogs.

“My decision to support the work of these two Irish charities is a personal one, one which I hope you like,” Tom said in his blog. “I also hope that you are inspired, like myself, by their brilliant work to support this charity event by giving a little. I promise you it can and will help a lot.

“The continued success of these two charities is down to the wonderful support given by people like you,” he said.

Tom’s plan is to hike 40km a day, so he should be hiking through Donegal for the coming days. He has also invited people to join him during his journey “for a few hours of hiking along some of the most stunning coastline to be seen anywhere in the world”.

He is carrying all his supplies, including his tent, in a backpack, and stopping to rest for the night wherever he finds a suitable spot, garden or field, he said.

Tom posted to Facebook last night that, “Thanks to the wonderful hospitality of Barron's in Moville, Donegal, I can bring you my first report of TCH.” He said it was just as well that he liked hiking in the rain, because it had rained all day.

People can make donations or follow Tom’s progress at Tom’s website, https://tomcharityhike.com or at the Tom's Charity Hike Facebook page.