Buncrana teen crowned Miss Donegal

Lauren McDonagh, 17, from Buncrana, was crowned Miss Donegal on Friday night at the finals held in the Cavern, Letterkenny.

Lauren was surrounded by family and friends as she was crowned Miss Donegal 2017. She is a Leaving Certificate student at Crana College, who is also a part-time beautician.

She will represent Donegal in this year’s Miss Ireland finals to be held in Dublin in September.

The first runner-up was Eibhlin O’Donnell from Dore, Bunbeg; and the second runner-up was Jennie Carr from Bunbeg Harbour, Gaoth Dobhair.

Lauren is looking forward to representing Donegal at this year’s final and becoming an ambassador for the county. The two runners-up, Eibhlín and Jennie, will go forward to a national wild card selection night to gain a place in this year’s final alongside Lauren.

A total of 11 young women from across the county reached the finals.

The final was hosted by Marty Friel and judged by Sharon Bradley, Niamh Frain, Rosie Boyle, Darren Browne and Gena Quinnel. The main sponsor of the event was the Cavern Bar and Garden in Letterkenny, and Pure Boutique in Letterkenny sponsored the fashion show and will sponsor Lauren for this year’s Miss Ireland Final.