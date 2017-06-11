Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, June 11th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:





- Mary Vincent Gallagher (née McHugh), Main Street, Mountcharles



- James Glackin, Carn, Ballybofey



- Joe Forde, Shalvey, Kilcar, Co Donegal



- Bernadette Condon, Newmills, Letterkenny, formerly Gillespie, Dungloe



- Rose Mc Gill, Glen Road, Glenties



- Mary Ferry (Nellie – Billy), Meenacuing, Gweedore, and Glasgow

Mary Vincent Gallagher (née McHugh), Main Street, Mountcharles

The death has taken place peacefully, at Aras Mhic Shuibhne nursing home, Mullinasole, Laghey, of Mary Vincent Gallagher (née McHugh), Main Street, Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at the residence of her daughter Ann Rose, Glencoagh, Mountcharles, on Saturday, and from 4pm until 10pm today, Sunday.

Removal from there on Monday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in Frosses churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors or any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

James Glackin, Carn, Ballybofey

The sudden death has taken place in Luton, England, of James Glackin, age 27, Carn, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at his home in Carn, Ballybofey, on Sunday, June 11th, from 6pm. Funeral leaving his home at 10.15am on Tuesday, June 13th, for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o G McCool and Son, Funeral Directors, Dooish, Ballybofey.

Joe Forde, Shalvey, Kilcar, Co Donegal

The death has occurred of Joe Forde, Shalvey, Kilcar.

Remains reposing at his residence with removal at 10.30am today, Sunday 10th June, to St Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11 o’clock funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital.

Bernadette Condon, Newmills, Letterkenny, formerly Gillespie, Dungloe

The death has occurred in St Eunans Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Bernadette Condon, Newmills, Letterkenny, formerly Gillespie of Dungloe.

Her remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 11am to 12pm on Saturday, 10th June.

Removal to McGlynn’s Funeral home, Dungloe with viewing from 3pm, Saturday 10th June. Rosary at 8pm with removal to her late residence, Caravan Road.

House is strictly private. Funeral mass today, Sunday 11th June at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with cremation to follow at a later date.

Rose McGill, Glen Road, Glenties

The death has occurred at her residence of Rose McGill, Glen Road, Glenties. Her remains will be reposing at her home from 7pm Friday evening, 9th June.

Removal from there on Sunday, 11th June, at 2.30pm, going to St Conal’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 3pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am. Enquiries to James McGuinness Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Mary Ferry (Nellie – Billy), Meenacuing, Gweedore, and Glasgow

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Mary Ferry (Nellie-Billy), Meenacuing, Gweedore, and Glasgow.

Remains will arrive at her son Eamonn’s residence at Meenacuing on Saturday, 10th June, at 5pm.

Funeral from there at 10.15am on Monday, June 12th, going to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot in Magheragallon cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

