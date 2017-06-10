Gardaí appeal for information on burglaries in three Donegal towns

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information in their investigations into three burglaries that took place on Thursday evening at houses in Ballybofey, Raphoe and Donegal town.

Each of the burglaries was carried out in a house that was unoccupied at the time, and an amount of cash and jewellery were taken in all three cases, gardaí said.

Garda Inspector Barry Doyle said the burglaries took place between the hours of 5pm and 9pm on June 8th.

He said the investigations are ongoing and said gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact their nearest garda station or the Garda Confidential line, 1 800 666111.

Gardaí are also urging the public to remain vigilant in relation to security at their homes and other premises.

Timothy Browne said his mother was left shaking and distressed when they returned after shopping on Thursday to discover her Ballybofey house had been ransacked.

Timothy’s mother went into the house as he was parking the car. As soon as she came outside again, he knew something bad had happened.

“She came out to me with her two hands on her face,” he recalled.

“My mum was shaking, really stressed out,” Timothy said. He said his mother was too stressed to stay in the house that night and went to stay with his sister instead. She went to the doctor on Friday because of the stress, he said.

Both floors of the house had been ransacked, with drawers pulled out, presses opened, and their contents strewn and scattered about the floor and worktops. He said they believe the intruders gained entry by forcing open a back door.

Timothy said a neighbour with CCTV shared some footage with him that showed three men, one taller than the other two, entering the estate at 7pm and leaving the estate at 7.15pm

“It is important for people to be vigilant at all times,” Timothy said, urging anyone with information to contact gardaí.

The perpetrators “need to be apprehended and dealt with,” he said.