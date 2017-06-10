Donegal star Daniel O'Donnell taking in the sights at Mount Rushmore

After weeks of criss-crossing the United States for the last few months on yet another sell-out tour, it was time for Daniel and his team to take a break before heading back home.

The Kincasslagh man and his backroom team took some time out to take in some of the nearby iconic sites, including the famous Mount Rushmore.

His PA and niece, Tricia Swan said, "The tour was hectic and a great success, it literally is from one venue to the next, but a great experience. It was great to get the opportunity to take in some of the local attractions. At this stage it will now just be great to get back home and put the feet up for a day or two.

"With the Mary from Dungloe Festival around the corner, we can look forward to a hectic time in the Rosses."

* Mount Rushmore National Memorial is a sculpture carved into the granite face of Mount Rushmore, in the Black Hills in Keystone, South Dakota. Sculptor Gutzon Borglum created the sculpture's design and oversaw the project's execution from 1927-1941 with the help of his son, Lincoln Borglum. Mount Rushmore features 60-foot (18 m) sculptures of the heads of four United States presidents: George Washington (1732–1799), Thomas Jefferson (1743–1826), Theodore Roosevelt (1858–1919), and Abraham Lincoln (1809–1865).