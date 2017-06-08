New Bishop of Raphoe announcement due in the morning

A “significant announcement” on who will be successor to Bishop Philip Boyce, is expected to be made after 10am Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral in Letterkenny tomorrow morning (Friday).

Bishop of Raphoe Philip Boyce OCD, will be the chief celebrant and homilist for the Mass on the feast day of Saint Columba, a patron saint of the Diocese of Raphoe and the Secondary Patron of Ireland.

Live streaming of the celebration of this Mass will be available on www.steunanscathedral.ie.

After Mass Bishop Boyce will make a “significant announcement for the Diocese of Raphoe”, a statement from the Catholic Communications Office has stated.

According to the Irish Catholic Directory 2017 the diocese has a Catholic population of 83,050 and consists of 33 parishes and 71 churches. There are 56 diocesan priests in active ministry in the diocese and 19 others who are currently working in other dioceses, retired, on study or on sick leave.