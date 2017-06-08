Donegal users told boil water notice continues in Fintown

The 'boil water' notice for those using the Fintown water supply remains in place.

This afternoon Irish Water issued a statement confirming to consumers that the notice, first issued on June 2nd for the Fintown Public Water Supply and Meenmore – Meentinney group water scheme remains in place.

The Irish Water statement confirmed that a routine water sample detected cryptosporidium in the treated water coming from the Fintown Water Treatment Plant and as a result the boil water notice was been put in place following consultation with the HSE to protect consumers.

A rigorous water sampling programme has been put in place by Irish Water in partnership with Donegal County Council which has showed reduced levels of contamination since the first detection last week.

While there has also been an absence of any related illness in the community as advised by the HSE who are liaising with local GPs, Irish Water would like to remind all consumers that the boil water notice remains in place and that the actions outlined below remain in place until the notice is lifted.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council would like to assure consumers that they are continuing with their investigations to determine the source of this contamination and are striving to have the boil water notice lifted as soon as possible.

Donegal County Council, on behalf of Irish Water, has delivered boil water notifications to all customers in the Fintown area and the HSE has also been in contact with consumers offering advice.

Water must be boiled for:

- Drinking

- Drinks made with water

- Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

- Brushing of teeth

- Making of ice

- Discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

- Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads).

- Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling.

- Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.

- Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.

- Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this announcement.

Further information and additional advice for customers is available on www.water.ie or by calling 1850 278 278.