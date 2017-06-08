Can you help us find the best pint of Guinness in Donegal?

As we roll back to more typical summer weather, many of our visitors to the county are seeking shelter today and popping into some of our famous pubs to keep out of the rain.

To help them make the most of their visit we are hoping to find out where they can get the best pint of the ‘Black Stuff’ in the county.

Donegal’s pubs are well-known for their warm welcome and good craic, and for many visitors this is one of the highlights of their time in the county while exploring the Wild Atlantic Way.

So, we are asking our loyal readers to help us in the age old quest - Let us know where you think the best pint of Guinness in the county is and you can leave your recommendation on Facebook or Twitter and we will let you know the results as soon as we can.

Cheers!