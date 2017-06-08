Donegal looks on as UK voters go to the polls

There will be significant interest across Donegal as voters across the border in the North and all over the UK go to the polls today in their General Election.

Like most border areas in the Irish Republic, chief among the concerns of Donegal interest in the election will be the impact the next UK Government will have on Brexit.

In the North a total of 109 candidates are standing across Northern Ireland for 18 seats.

Up to 1.2 million voters are eligible to vote in Northern Ireland in 619 polling stations.

Counting will take place overnight at seven different centres and the first results in Northern Ireland are expected on Friday morning.