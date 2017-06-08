Garda appeal following Donegal border area shop break in

Gardaí are appealing for information following a break-in at shop in Pettigo in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A number of individuals smashed a front window at the store on the town’s Main Street before forcing their way inside in the early hours of the morning while the shop owner was upstairs in the building.

Once inside they stole a quantity of money and cigarettes before leaving.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing for anyone with information to contact them and house to house inquiries are taking place in the area.

They are appealing for anybody who saw a dark coloured vehicle acting suspiciously in the area on Wednesday between 3.30am and 4.45am to contact them at Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530 or via the confidential telephone line for Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.