Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, June 8th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Dunboyne, Meath / Ardara, Donegal





Patrick ‘Pat’ Gallagher, Dunboyne, Meath and formerly Ardara



The death has occurred at his home of Patrick ‘Pat’ Gallagher, late of Dunboyne, Co. Meath and formerly of Ardara.



Reposing at home. Removal from there Thursday morning, June 8, to Saint Peter and Paul’s Church, Dunboyne arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Rooske Cemetery, Dunboyne.



Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the The Irish Cancer Society.









Sheila Shiels, Tamney Post Office, Fanad



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sheila Shiels, late of Tamney Post Office, Fanad.

Her remains are reposing in her niece’s residence at Kindrum, Fanad.

Removal from there on Thursday, June 8, at 10.30am for funeral mass in St Columba’s Church Massmount at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Fanad Day Centre c/o Shaun McAteer Funeral Director, Fanad or any family member.





John Owenie Gallagher, Annagry



The death has occurred of John Owenie Gallagher, late of Annagry.

His remains will repose at his home from 12 noon on Tuesday June 6th.

Funeral Mass at 12noon on Thursday, June 8, in Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.





Family time from 10pm to 10am, rosary at 9pm







Loretta McLaughlin, Ardfoyle, Moville



The death has taken place at her late residence of Loretta McLaughlin, layte of 173 Ardfoyle, Moville.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, June 8, at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pious the 10th Church in Moville, followed by burial in Ballybrack cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm until 11am.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director, Culdaff.



Declan Toner, McNeeley Villas, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Declan Toner, late of 27 McNeeley Villas, Oldtown in Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral on Thursday, June 8, at 11am at St.Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Hospice c/o ConMcDaid & Sons Funeral Director or any family member.



Carolyn Swiney, Moyagh, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Carolyn Swiney, late of Moyagh, Ramelton.

House private.

Service of committal at Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast on Friday, June 9, family only.

There will be a gathering to celebrate Carolyn’s life on Sunday the 11th of June at the family home at Moyagh, Ramelton from 3pm to 6pm. Friends welcome.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Moyle Hill, Milford.



Ethna Golden, Dublin and formerly of Fallask

The death has occurred at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin of Ethna Golden, née McKinney, late of Blackrock, Dublin, and formerly of Fallask, Donegal.



Her remains are reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Bray, Co. Wicklow, Thursday evening, June 8, from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass is on Friday, June 9, at 10.00am, at Church of the Assumption, Booterstown in Dublin and afterwards going to Mount Jerome Crematorium.



Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Our Ladys Hospice, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6W, or www.olh.ie.







