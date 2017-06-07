Donegal Muslim group condemns London terrorist attack

A group representing the Muslim community in Letterkenny has strongly criticised the actions of those who carried out the terrorist attack in London last weekend that left up eight people dead.

The Letterkenny Islamic Association, who are an officially registered body in Ireland,are the representative of the Muslim community in area, say the perpetrators “actions are completely opposed to the principles of Islam” and offered their sympathies to those killed and injured in the attack.

They stated that the events in London last Saturday night have “left us shocked, disgusted, heartbroken and utterly devastated”.

They continued: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones. The people who carry out these attacks have nothing to do with Islam. Their actions are completely opposed to the principles of Islam. They follow a twisted ideology a million miles away from the peaceful religion taught and practised by the world’s 1.5 billion Muslims who continue to live peacefully and harmoniously with those around them.”

The association say that there have been Muslims living and working in Letterkenny since the 1980’s and now up to 200 people in the area who gather weekly in a local “Masjid”, or place of worship for Friday prayers and Eid prayers where other Muslim from Donegal and neighbouring counties.

One of the three attackers in the London attack was a Moroccan who had been living in Ireland for a number of years before moving to the UK. he and two accomplices were killed by police.