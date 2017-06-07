State exams begin for 4,500 Donegal students
State examinations have got under way in Donegal this morning.
Donegal schools have 2,207 students sitting the Leaving Certificate with 114 sitting the Leaving Certificate
Another 2,354 are sitting the Junior Certificate.
Over 120,000 students are sitting the state exams around the country. Leaving Certificate students are sitting English Paper 1 this morning. Junior Certificate students are sitting English and CSPE.
President Higgins sent his best wishes to all students starting their exams today.
“Today’s exams mark an important stage in thousands of young people’s education and those starting their exams today deserve all of our support, as do the teachers and families who assisted the students. Guím
The Leaving Certificate exams will end on June 23rd.
