Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, June 7th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Michael Kelly, Cashelnavean, Ballybofey

- Sheila Shiels, Tamney Post Office, Fanad

- John Owenie Gallagher, Annagry

- James (Jimmy) McDaid, Glasnevein Dublin and Malin Head

- James McLaughlin Shan, Killourt, Malin Head

- Anton Friel, Letterfad, Termon

- Neil Fee, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon

- Pauline Brady, Station House, Ballintra

- John Mc Loone, the butcher, Main Street, Glenties

- Loretta McLaughlin, Ardfoyle, Moville

- Declan Toner, McNeeley Villas, Letterkenny

- Carolyn Swiney, Moyagh, Ramelton



Michael Kelly, Cashelnavean, Ballybofey

The deaths has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Kelly late of Lough House, Cashelnavean, Ballybofey .

His remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home Wednesday morning, June 7, at 10.15am for requiem mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, followed by interment in Stranorlar cemetery.



Sheila Shiels, Tamney Post Office, Fanad

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sheila Shiels, late of Tamney Post Office, Fanad.

Her remains are reposing in her niece’s residence at Kindrum, Fanad.

Removal from there on Thursday, June 8, at 10.30am for funeral mass in St Columba’s Church Massmount at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Fanad Day Centre c/o Shaun McAteer Funeral Director, Fanad or any family member.



John Owenie Gallagher, Annagry

The death has occurred of John Owenie Gallagher, late of Annagry.

His remains will repose at his home from 12 noon on Tuesday June 6th.

Funeral Mass at 12noon on Thursday, June 8, in Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am, rosary at 9pm



James (Jimmy) McDaid, Glasnevin, Dublin / Malin Head

The sudden death has taken place of James (Jimmy McDaid) late of Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Glengad at his daughter’s residence in Donegal.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, June 7th, at 11.30am in the Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. House private.



James McLaughlin Shan, Killourt, Malin Head

The death has take place at of James McLaughlin Shan, Killourt, Malin Head.

Funeral will leave his late residence on Wednesday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anton Friel, Letterfad, Termon

The death has taken place at his late residence of Anton Friel, Letterfad, Termon. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. Columba’s Church, Termon .

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm until 10am.



Neil Fee, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon

The deaths has occurred of Neil Fee, late of Belleek Road Ballyshannon.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday morning, June 6, at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

House private on morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the North West Hospice care of McGee and Sons Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.

John Mc Loone, the butcher, Main Street, Glenties

The death has taken place of John Mc Loone, the butcher, Main Street, Glenties. Reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Tuesday morning, June 6th at 10.40am going to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties for requiem mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Loretta McLaughlin, Ardfoyle, Moville

The death has taken place at her late residence of Loretta McLaughlin, layte of 173 Ardfoyle, Moville.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, June 8, at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pious the 10th Church in Moville, followed by burial in Ballybrack cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm until 11am.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director, Culdaff.

Declan Toner, McNeeley Villas, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Declan Toner, late of 27 McNeeley Villas, Oldtown in Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral on Thursday, June 8, at 11am at St.Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Hospice c/o ConMcDaid & Sons Funeral Director or any family member.

Carolyn Swiney, Moyagh, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Carolyn Swiney, late of Moyagh, Ramelton.

House private.

Service of committal at Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast on Friday, June 9, family only.

There will be a gathering to celebrate Carolyn’s life on Sunday the 11th of June at the family home at Moyagh, Ramelton from 3pm to 6pm. Friends welcome.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Moyle Hill, Milford.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a phone number for verification purposes only.