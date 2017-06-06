Donegal gardaí confirm two men released following stabbing incident

A man was treated in hospital at the weekend for a serious assault that took place in Ballyshannon on Friday night.

The victim, understood to be from the UK, was visiting the area for the Rory Gallagher International Music Festival. He was treated for stab wounds after he was attacked with what local gardaí described as “a weapon”.

He was taken to Sligo University Hospital where he was treated for the injuries he sustained, which were described as non life threatening.

Two men were arrested in relation to the incident at the scene. They were released without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution. Gardaí say they are not appealing for further information.

Gardaí added that other than this serious incident the festival was largely peaceful and without incident.

They also confirmed that 17 people were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of illegal drugs.