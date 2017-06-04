Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, June 4th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Neil Fee, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon

- Pauline Brady, Station House, Ballintra

- Teresa Boyle “Pa Sonny, Meenmore, Dungloe

- Crona Sheehan, Dublin and formerly from Tuberkeen, Dungloe

- Billy Finn, Tonragree, Ballyshannon

- Evelyn Cunningham, Meadowbank Park, Letterkenny

-Kathleen Carruthers, Lisburn and formerly of Dungloe and Doochary

-Gloria Gallagher, Church Street, Ramelton

- John McCloone, Main Street, Glenties

Pauline Brady, Station House, Ballintra

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice Sligo of Pauline Brady, late of Station House, Ballintra.

Reposing at her sister, Gabrille McDevitt’s residence at Samier Drive, Ballyshannon until 10pm today, Sunday.

Removal from there to St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra tomorrow, Monday, June 5, for 11am funeral mass, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private on morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice care of John McGee or any family member.

Neil Fee, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon

The deaths has occurred of Neil Fee, late of Belleek Road Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his residence.

Funeral mass at 11am on Tuesday morning, June 6, at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

House private on morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the North West Hospice care of McGee and Sons Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.

Teresa Boyle “Pa Sonny, Meenmore, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Teresa Boyle “Pa Sonny”, late of Meenmore, Dungloe.

She is reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, 6th of June, in St. Columba’s Church, Acres.

Interment afterwards in Cruit cemetery. House private please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patients Comfrot Fund c/o Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director or any family member.



Crona Sheehan, Dublin and formerly from Tuberkeen, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dublin of Crona Sheehan (Ward), formerly from Tuberkeen, Dungloe

Her remains will arrive at McGlynn’s Funeral Home tomorrow,Monday, June 5, at 6pm. Rosary will be at 9pm.

Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 12 noon going for interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.



Billy Finn, Tonragree, Ballyshannon

The death has taken palce of Billy Finn, Tonragee, late of Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, Reposing at his home from 12 noon to 9pm.

Removal tomorrow, Monday June 5, at 10am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for mass of the resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association care of Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Evelyn Cunningham, Meadowbank Park, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Evelyn Cunningham, late of 67 Meadowbank Park, Letterkenny. Remains reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass on Monday, June 5, at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family time on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.



Kathleen Carruthers, Lisburn and formerly of Dungloe and Doochary

The death has taken place of Kathleen Carruthers late of 77 Manor Park, Lisburn and formerly of Dungloe and Derryleconnel Near Doochary.

Her remains will be removed from her home on Monday, June 5, at 9.15am, following prayers in the home at 9.00 a.m, to St. Patrick’s Church, Chapel Hill, Lisburn for 10.00 a.m. Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the nearby Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Gloria Gallagher, Church Street, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Ramelton Community Hospital of Gloria Gallagher, late of Church Street, Ramelton.

Her remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there for Requiem Mass on Tuesday, June 6, at 11am at St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients Comfort fund c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.



John McCloone, Main Street, Glenties

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McCloone, the butcher, late of Main Street, Glenties.

He is reposing at his late residence on Main Street Glenties.

Removal from there on Tuesday morning, June 6, at 10.40am going to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

