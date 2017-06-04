Built heritage conference starts in Donegal this week

A major cross-border built heritage summer school taking place in Donegal, Derry and Tyrone can have a significant “cultural, economic and tourism potential” of preserving our history.

‘Conservation without Frontiers’ Summer School is organised by the Ulster Architectural Heritage Society and Irish Georgian Society in association with Donegal County Council, Derry City & Strabane District Council & The Heritage Council and runs from Wednesday, June 7 until Saturday, June 10.

“The purpose of the Cross-Border Built Heritage Summer School is to encourage the conservation, heritage-led regeneration and promotion of the built heritage of North West Ulster” said Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer.

The opening presentation is by Dr. Barry O’Reilly in the Regional Cultural Centre. To book a place, contact the Ulster Architectural Heritage Society on (048) 9055 0213 or by e-mail at summerschool@uahs.org.uk or register at www.igs.ie