Terror strikes the heart of London

It is understood a number Donegal people were in the vicinity of last nights terror attack in London but there are currently no reports of anyone from the county injured in the incident.

Musician, Eve Belle, from Gortahork said via social media she had been in the London Bridge area twice yesterday and although she could hear the emergency services attending the scene of the incident last night, she was not in the area at the time and was unharmed.

She stated via Facebook: “I was on London Bridge twice today and I can hear the sirens from my window, but I am okay. My heart goes out to everyone affected and I am awed at the amazing emergency services doing everything they can to help.”

Seven people have now been confirmed dead and dozens more injured when a van collided with pedestrians on London Bridge at around 10.30pm last night. Three men in the vehicle and began to attack people with knives in Borough Market, stabbing several people in bars and restaurants in the area.

Police were on the scene within ten minutes and shot and killed all three attackers.

The attacks came two weeks after 22 people were killed when a suicide bomber targeted an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

More on this story as it develops.