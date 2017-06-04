Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, June 4, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Billy Finn, Tonragree, Ballyshannon

- Evelyn Cunningham, Meadowbank Park, Letterkenny

- Nora Docherty, Ballindrait, Bunbeg

- Patricia Doyle (née McBride), Arranmore Island

- Marie McDavitt, Lismohery, St. Johnston

- Mary McFadden, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

- James McGrory, Newtown, Rathmullan

- Danny McAuley, Burt

- John P. Gannon, Arranmore Island

- Bridie O’Shea, Letterkenny

-Kathleen Carruthers, Lisburn and formerly of Dungloe and Doochary

Billy Finn, Tonragree, Ballyshannon

The death has taken palce of Billy Finn, Tonragee, late of Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, Reposing at his home from 12 noon to 9pm.

Removal tomorrow, Monday June 5, at 10am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for mass of the resurrection at 11am with internment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association care of Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Evelyn Cunningham, Meadowbank Park, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Evelyn Cunningham, late of 67 Meadowbank Park, Letterkenny. Remains reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass on Monday, June 5, at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family time on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.



Tom Daly, Upper Main Street Mountcharles

The deaths has taken place at his late residence of Tom Daly, Upper Main Street Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles today from 4pm with rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on Sunday morning, June 4, to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Nora Docherty, Ballilndrait, Bunbeg

The death has taken place of Nora Docherty, Ballindrait, Bunbeg.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass at 11am on Sunday morning, June 4th, in St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private from 10pm to 10am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Aras Gweedore.

Patricia Doyle (née McBride), Arranmore Island

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Patricia Doyle, née McBride, Arranmore Island.

She is in repose at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 1pm on Sunday, June 4th, in St. Crone’s Church, Arranmore, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 11am.

Marie McDavitt, Lismohery, St. Johnston

The death has taken place of Marie McDavitt, Lismohery, St. Johnston.

Removal at 11.30am on Sunday, June 4th, from her late residence going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary McFadden, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has taken place of retired postmistress Mary McFadden, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Funeral Mass at 1pm on Sunday, June 4th, in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary both nights at 10pm.

House private from after the rosary until 10am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Aras Ghaoth Dobhair.

James McGrory, Newtown, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of James McGrory, Newtown, Rathmullan.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Sunday, June 4th, in St. Catherine’s Church, Oughterlin, followed by burial in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Danny McAuley, Burt

The death has taken place of Danny McAuley, Carnamaddy, Burt and Larne, Antrim.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral on Sunday, 4th June, leaving his home at 12.30pm, going to St Aengus' Church, Burt, for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment immediately afterwards in St Mura's Cemetery, Fahan.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Donegal Down Syndrome Association c/o any family member.

John P. Gannon, Arranmore Island

The death has taken in Dungloe District Hospital of John P. Gannon, Arranmore Island. Reposing at his late residence in Arranmore.

Removal today, Friday, to St Crone's Church for 6pm funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Carruthers, Lisburn and formerly of Dungloe and Doochary

The death has taken place of Kathleen Carruthers late of 77 Manor Park, Lisburn and formerly of Dungloe and Derryleconnel Near Doochary.

Her remains will be removed from her home on Monday, June 5, at 9.15am, following prayers in the home at 9.00 a.m, to St. Patrick’s Church, Chapel Hill, Lisburn for 10.00 a.m. Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the nearby Holy Trinity Cemetery.

