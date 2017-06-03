Weather
Today’s weather outlook for Donegal, Saturday, June 3rd, 2017
Warm sunny spells will be mixed with heavy showers, even thundery at times today.
Top temperatures to range between 14 to 18 degrees in south westerly winds.
Later this evening and tonight shower activity will ease and good clear spells will develop. However, scattered showers will continue along Atlantic coastal counties.
Good surf conditions are reported on many beaches with high tide around 2pm.
