Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, June 3, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Nora Docherty, Ballindrait, Bunbeg

- Patricia Doyle (née McBride), Arranmore Island

- Marie McDavitt, Lismohery, St. Johnston

- Mary McFadden, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

- James McGrory, Newtown, Rathmullan

- Margaret McBrearty, Loughead, Killybegs

- Kathleen (Terry) O'Callaghan, New York and Kindrum, Fanad

- Danny McAuley, Burt

- Sean Gallagher, Laghey

- Pearl Barnes, Dromore, Ballintra

- John P. Gannon, Arranmore Island

- Bridie O’Shea, Letterkenny

- Tom Daly, Upper Main Street Mountcharles

The deaths has taken place at his late residence of Tom Daly, Upper Main Street Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles today from 4pm with rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on Sunday morning, June 4, to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



The death has taken place of Nora Docherty, Ballindrait, Bunbeg.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass at 11am on Sunday morning, June 4th, in St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private from 10pm to 10am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Aras Gweedore.



Patricia Doyle (née McBride), Arranmore Island

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Patricia Doyle, née McBride, Arranmore Island.

Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home Friday afternoon with removal for the 4.30pm ferry to Arranmore, to repose at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 1pm on Sunday, June 4th, in St. Crone’s Church, Arranmore, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 11am.

Marie McDavitt, Lismohery, St. Johnston

The death has taken place of Marie McDavitt, Lismohery, St. Johnston.

Reposing at her late residence today, Friday, from 4pm. Removal at 11.30am on Sunday, June 4th, to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary McFadden, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has taken place of retired postmistress Mary McFadden, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Removal at 3pm this afternoon, Friday, June 2nd, from Gweedore Funeral Home to her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 1pm on Sunday, June 4th, in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary both nights at 10pm.

House private from after the rosary until 10am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Aras Ghaoth Dobhair.

James McGrory, Newtown, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of James McGrory, Newtown, Rathmullan.

Reposing at his home from 4pm this evening, Friday, June 2nd. Funeral Mass at 11am on Sunday, June 4th, in St. Catherine’s Church, Oughterlin, followed by burial in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Margaret McBrearty, Loughead, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Margaret McBrearty, Loughead, Killybegs.

Reposing at her residence from 12 noon today, Friday. Removal at 10.30am tomorrow, Saturday morning, to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Kathleen (Terry) O'Callaghan, New York and Kindrum, Fanad

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Terry) O'Callaghan, New York and Kindrum, Fanad.

Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty at 1pm today, Friday. Funeral Mass at 11am tomorrow, Saturday, 3rd June, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Danny McAuley, Burt

The death has taken place of Danny McAuley, Carnamaddy, Burt and Larne, Antrim.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral on Sunday, 4th June, leaving his home at 12.30pm, going to St Aengus' Church, Burt, for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment immediately afterwards in St Mura's Cemetery, Fahan.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Donegal Down Syndrome Association c/o any family member.

Sean Gallagher, Laghey

The death has taken place at University Hospital Sligo of Sean Gallagher, Riverside, Laghey.

Remains reposing at the family home from 11am today, Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra for 12 noon funeral Mass.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation in the care of any family member. House private on Saturday morning please.

Pearl Barnes, Dromore, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Pearl Barnes, Dromore, Ballintra.

Reposing at her residence from 12 noon until 10pm today. Removal on Saturday at 1.15pm to the Methodist Church, Ballintra. Funeral service at 2pm followed by burial in Drumhome Cemetery.

House private please on the morning of the funeral.

John P. Gannon, Arranmore Island

The death has taken in Dungloe District Hospital of John P. Gannon, Arranmore Island. Reposing at his late residence in Arranmore.

Removal today, Friday, to St Crone's Church for 6pm funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridie O’Shea, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Bridie O’Shea née Boyle, retired District Nurse (Churchill and Letterkenny), Ballyraine Rd., Letterkenny and formerly Glenties.

Reposing at her home today, Friday, from 12 noon to 8pm only.

Funeral from there on Saturday, 3rd June, going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass followed by cremation at 3.30pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

