Deaths in Donegal - Friday June 2nd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Margaret McBrearty, Loughead, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Margaret McBrearty, Loughead, Killybegs.

Reposing at her residence from 12 noon today, Friday. Removal tomorrow, Saturday morning, at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Kathleen (Terry) O'Callaghan, New York and Kindrum , Fanad

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Terry) O'Callaghan, New York and Kindrum , Fanad.

Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty at 1pm today, Friday. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Saturday, 3rd June, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Danny McAuley, Burt

Danny McAuley, Carnamaddy, Burt, The death has taken place of Danny McAuley, Carnamaddy, Burt and Larne, Antrim.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral on Sunday 4th June leaving his home at 12.30pm going to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 1.00pm. Interment immediately afterwards in St Mura's Cemetery, Fahan.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Donegal Down Syndrome Association c/o any family member.

Sean Gallagher, Laghey

The death has taken place at University Hospital Sligo of Sean Gallagher, Riverside, Laghey.

Remains reposing at the family home from 11am today, Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra for 12 noon Funeral Mass.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation in the care of any family member. House private on Saturday morning please.

Pearl Barnes, Dromore, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Pearl Barnes, Dromore, Ballintra.

Reposing at her residence from 12 noon until 10pm today. Removal on Saturday at 1.15pm to the Methodist Church, Ballintra. Funeral service at 2pm followed by burial in Drumhome Cemetery. House private please on the morning of the funeral.

John P. Gannon, Arranmore Island

The death has taken in Dungloe District Hospital of John P. Gannon, Arranmore Island. Reposing at his late residence in Arranmore. Removal today, Friday to St Crone's Church for 6pm . Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm . Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridie O’Shea, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Bridie O’Shea née Boyle, retired District Nurse (Churchill and Letterkenny), Ballyraine Rd., Letterkenny and formerly Glenties.

Reposing at her home today Friday from 12 noon to 8pm only. Funeral from there on Saturday, 3rd June, going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass followed by cremation at 3.30pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Charlie Campbell, Meenavale, Glenties

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Charlie Campbell, Meenavale, Glenties. Reposing at his late audience.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday in The Church of The Holy Family, Edeninfagh, with burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. Rosary each night at 10 o'clock. Traffic arrangements in place at the wake house.

John McDaid, Corvin, Buncrana

The death has taken place of John Mc Daid , late of Corvin, Linsford , Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Friday morning, June 2, at 10.15am going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a phone number for verification purposes only.