Deaths in Donegal - Friday June 2nd
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Margaret McBrearty, Loughead, Killybegs
-Kathleen (Terry) O'Callaghan, New York and
-Danny McAuley, Burt
-Sean Gallagher, Laghey
-Pearl Barnes, Dromore, Ballintra
- John P. Gannon, Arranmore Island
- Bridie O’Shea, Letterkenny
- Charlie Campbell, Meenavale, Glenties
- John McDaid, Corvin,
Margaret McBrearty, Loughead, Killybegs
The death has taken place of Margaret McBrearty, Loughead, Killybegs.
Reposing at her residence from 12 noon today,
Kathleen (Terry) O'Callaghan, New York and
The death has occurred of Kathleen (Terry) O'Callaghan, New York and
Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty at
Danny McAuley, Burt
Danny McAuley, Carnamaddy, Burt, The death has taken place of Danny McAuley, Carnamaddy, Burt and Larne, Antrim.
His remains are reposing at his home.
Funeral on Sunday 4th June leaving his home at 12.30pm going to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 1.00pm. Interment immediately
Family flowers only donations in lieu to Donegal Down Syndrome Association c/o any family member.
Sean Gallagher, Laghey
The death has taken place at University Hospital Sligo of Sean Gallagher, Riverside, Laghey.
Remains
Family flowers
Pearl Barnes, Dromore, Ballintra
The death has taken place of Pearl Barnes, Dromore, Ballintra.
Reposing at her
John P. Gannon, Arranmore Island
The death has taken in Dungloe District Hospital of John P. Gannon, Arranmore Island. Reposing at his late residence in Arranmore. Removal today, Friday to St Crone's Church for
Bridie O’Shea, Letterkenny
The death has taken place of Bridie O’Shea née Boyle, retired District Nurse (Churchill and Letterkenny), Ballyraine Rd., Letterkenny and formerly Glenties.
Reposing at her home today Friday from 12 noon to
Family flowers
Charlie Campbell, Meenavale, Glenties
The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Charlie Campbell, Meenavale, Glenties. Reposing at his late audience.
Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday in The Church of The Holy Family, Edeninfagh, with burial
John McDaid, Corvin, Buncrana
The death has taken place of John Mc
Remains are reposing at his late residence.
Funeral from there tomorrow, Friday morning, June 2, at 10.15am going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for
