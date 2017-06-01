Gardaí investigating overnight Donegal attack

Gardaí are investigating an overnight attack in Letterkenny which has left a man and a woman in hospital .

It is understood a man in his twenties suffered stab wounds and a woman has also been injured.

The incident happened at around 4am on the Ramelton road.

The man and woman are both being treated in hospital for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man has been arrested and is being held at Letterkenny Garda Station.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167 100.