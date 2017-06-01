Gardaí investigating overnight Donegal attack
Man and woman left in hospital after attack in Letterkenny
Letterkenny Garda Station
Gardaí are investigating an overnight attack in Letterkenny which has left a man and a woman in
It is understood a man in his twenties suffered stab wounds and a woman has also been injured.
The incident happened at around
The man and woman are both being treated in hospital for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
A man has been arrested and is being held at Letterkenny Garda Station.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167 100.
