Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, June 1, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has taken place of Bida O'Donnell, née Harkin, 29 Clachan Mor, Letterkenny. Reposing at her home. Requiem Mass on Thursday, June 1st, at 2pm in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Charlie Campbell, Meenavale, Glenties. Reposing at his late audience.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday in The Church of The Holy Family, Edeninfagh, with burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. Rosary each night at 10 o'clock. Traffic arrangements in place at the wake house.

The death has taken place of John Mc Daid, late of Corvin, Linsford, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Friday morning, June 2, at 10.15am going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

