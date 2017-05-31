So do you know the most popular names for boys and girls in Donegal in 2016?

Charlie and Ava have replaced Jack and Emily as the most popular names for newborn boys and girls last year in county Donegal.

That's according to the CSO, who today released the list of most popular Irish Babies’ names for 2016.

For the first time in nine years, Jack has been knocked off the national top spot.

Jack had been the most popular name in Donegal, but more parents have opted to call their boys Charlie last year. Ava replaced Emily as the top name for baby girls in Donegal in 2016, while Emily remains the top name registered for girls across the 26 Republic of Ireland counties last year.

James is now the most popular baby boy’s name in the country, closely followed by Jack, Daniel, Conor and Sean. Emily, Grace, Ava, Lucy and Amelia jointly with Sophie were ranked in the top five names of choice by parents for their newly arrived baby girls.

Murphy, Kelly, O’Brien, Ryan and Walsh were the five most popular surnames of newborns registered in 2016.

In Leitrim the most popular names are Thomas and Emily while in Sligo Jack, James, Ryan and Emily are the most popular.

* In 1966 John and Mary were the most popular names in Ireland.