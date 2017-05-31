Accident on N13 this evening

An accident has occurred on the N13 this evening between Letterkenny and Netowncunningham.

It is understood a van which overturned was involved in the accident which occurred close to Netowncunningham.

Emergency services are at the scene. The road is open and although one carriageway is closed and traffic is moving slowly.

Emergency services are at the scene.

The road is open although one carriageway is closed and traffic is moving slowly.