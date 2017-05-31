Clann Mhic Ruairí kick off "Wild Atlantic Craic" festival in Dunfanaghy this Friday

The highly acclaimed Clann Mhic Ruairí will kick off the Wild Atlantic Craic weekend in Dunfanaghy this weekend when they appear in concert in The Holy Trinity Church, Dunfanaghy on Friday June 2nd at 8 pm..

This will be a special way to ease into the bank Holiday and the first night of popular Wild Atlantic Craic festival of Irish music and arts.

The opening concert is a rare opportunity to experience the exquisite harmonies and atmosphere of the Mhic Ruairí renowned for in such an intimate venue.

A limited amount of tickets for this unique concert are still available - please call 0857603992. There will also be some tickets available at the door on the night and patrons are asked to arrive before 7.45 pm.

After the concert the fun continues around the town.

The Dunfanaghy Festival Group again presents the third annual "Wild Atlantic Craic" festival weekend which will see the village come alive with great Irish, Celtic and Folk music sessions, gigs, dancing, and storytelling in the Hotels and Bars as well as in the Market Square. A great array of talented and highly acclaimed musicians from Donegal and beyond are set to fill the air with top class music.

Families and children of all ages will be able to enjoy the fantastic storytelling skills of Joe Brennan and Breezy Willow.

Joe Brennan will facilitate a family storytelling session in the Marquee in the square on Saturday 3rd June at 2 pm. On Sunday 4th June at 3 pm the fabulous Breezy Willow will be spinning yarns, singing songs and Baking Bread for Peace in the square so make sure you get in for a scone. These are free events and suitable for all ages so make sure you and your family enjoy them as well as the music and dancing which will also feature in the square on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

We are delighted to again welcome Gavin and Niamh Shevlin, the great World champion Irish dancers who will perform in The Square on Saturday 3rd June at 4 pm and afterwards in the village pubs.

Aside from the opening concert in the church, all other events are free of charge although any donation to the festival fund will be welcome. The Dunfanaghy Festival Group is a small, non-profit community group whose funding is entirely generated through local fundraising initiatives.

For further schedule information please follow us on Facebook at "Dunfanaghy Festival Group” or call 0857603992.