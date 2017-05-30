Funding announced for three Donegal piers

Funding of €100,000 has been announced for three Donegal.

The piers at Glengad, Port Inver and Owey Island will receive the additional funding from the Department of the Marine.

Minister of State Joe McHugh welcomed the funding.

“The funding will help Donegal County Council in the repair and development of fishery and aquaculture-linked marine harbours ,” said McHugh.

“Glengad is getting €30,000 towards the reconstruction of the quay wall while Port Inver has been allocated €27,000 for the reconstruction of the pier head and the provision of new steps and ladders.

“The pier at Scailpnaloing on Owey Island is to get €45,000 towards the reconstruction and the provision of steps and railings.

“I want to thank Minister Michael Creed for extending the programme and securing this additional funding."

This Local Authority programme forms part of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marines’ 2017 Fishery harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme, whereby the Department co-funds up to 75% the total cost of approved projects with the Local Authority providing the balance.