Funding announced for three Donegal piers
The piers at Glengad, Port Inver and Owey Island will share over €100,000
Minister of State Joe McHugh welcomed the funding.
“Glengad is getting €30,000 towards the reconstruction of the quay wall while Port Inver has been allocated €27,000 for the reconstruction of the pier head and the provision of new steps and ladders.
“The pier at Scailpnaloing on Owey Island is to get €45,000 towards the reconstruction and the provision of steps and railings.
