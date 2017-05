Full list of GAA fixtures in Donegal for Bank Holiday weekend

There is again a full list of fixtures in Donegal this weekend with games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The bulk of the games are on Saturday night to facilitate the Donegal team training camp on Sunday and Monday.

There are a few teams without league games because of three Donegal clubs involved in the All-Ireland Gaeltacht finals in Tourmakeady, Mayo.

THE FULL LIST IS

AllSportStore.com Division 1

Sat, 03 Jun,

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Naomh Conáil 19:30, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: Jimmy White

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: Robert O Donnell

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: Mark Brown

AllSportStore.com Division 2

Fri, 02 Jun,

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Ardara 20:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell

Sat, 03 Jun,

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Buncrana 19:30, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Termon, Termon V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: James Connors

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Sat, 03 Jun,

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Moville 19:30, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle

Sun, 04 Jun,

Sun, 04 Jun, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Bríd 15:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher

Sun, 04 Jun, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Naomh Ultan 15:00, Ref: Val Murray

Sun, 04 Jun, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 15:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle

AllSportStore.com Division 4

Sat, 03 Jun,

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Carndonagh 18:00, Ref: George Montgomory

Sun, 04 Jun,

Sun, 04 Jun, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 13:30, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

Sun, 04 Jun, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Na Rossa 13:30, Ref: Niall Mc Cready

Sun, 04 Jun, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Urris 13:30, Ref: Michael Mulhern

AllSportStore.com Division 5

Fri, 02 Jun,

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan

Sun, 04 Jun,

Sun, 04 Jun, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: Joe O?donnell

Sun, 04 Jun, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Naomh Conáil 15:00, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh Senior

Sun, 04 Jun, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Ardara 15:00, Ref: Lee Jordan

AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve

Sat, 03 Jun,

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Four Masters 18:00, Ref: James Mc Ginley

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Naomh Conáil 18:00, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V St Eunan's 18:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Kilcar 18:00, Ref: Leo Devenney

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Bundoran 18:00, Ref: Paul Clifford

AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve

Sat, 03 Jun,

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Termon, Termon V Sean Mac Cumhaill 16:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Killybegs 18:00, Ref: Lee Jordan

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Buncrana 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Ardara 18:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Glenfin 18:00, Ref: Don Langan

AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve

Sat, 03 Jun,

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Moville 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 04 Jun,

Sun, 04 Jun, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Bríd 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 04 Jun, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Naomh Ultan 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 04 Jun, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 13:30, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve

Sun, 04 Jun,

Sun, 04 Jun, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Urris 15:00, Ref: Leo Devenney

AllSportStore.com Hurling League

Wed, 31 May,

Wed, 31 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: Hugo Wallace

Fri, 02 Jun,

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: James Connors

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: Hugo Wallace

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Setanta 19:30, Ref: TBC

DIVISION1

Tue, 30 May,

Tue, 30 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Conáil 18:30, Ref: Jimmy White

Tue, 30 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: Michael Mc Shane

Under 14s Division 2 League

Tue, 30 May,

Tue, 30 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Kilcar 18:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Fri, 02 Jun,

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: Gabriel O Donnell

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Ardara 19:30, Ref: Val Murray

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

Mon, 05 Jun,

Mon, 05 Jun, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 05 Jun, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 05 Jun, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 05 Jun, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 14s Division 1 League

Fri, 02 Jun,

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: Robert O Donnell

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: Jimmy White

Mon, 05 Jun,

Mon, 05 Jun, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Conáil 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 05 Jun, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 05 Jun, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V St Naul's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 12s Division 2 League

Sat, 03 Jun,

Sat, 03 Jun, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Four Masters 12:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 06 Jun,

Tue, 06 Jun, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U12s League Group 1

Wed, 31 May,

Wed, 31 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 31 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 31 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 31 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 31 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12s League Group 2

Wed, 31 May,

Wed, 31 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Robert Emmets 18:15, Ref: TBC

Wed, 31 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Glenswilly 18:15, Ref: TBC

Wed, 31 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 31 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 31 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 14s Division 1 League

Fri, 02 Jun,

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Robert Emmets 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Gaoth Dobhair 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 14s League Div 2 Group 1

Fri, 02 Jun,

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V St Michael's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Termon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Inishowen Under 14s League Cup

Fri, 02 Jun,

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: Moville, Moville V Steelstown 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Urris 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC

Under 14s League Div 2 Group 2

Fri, 02 Jun,

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 02 Jun, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 06 Jun,

Tue, 06 Jun, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 06 Jun, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 06 Jun, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC

U14 A semi final

Thu, 01 Jun,

Thu, 01 Jun, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 01 Jun, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14B Semi Final

Thu, 01 Jun,

Thu, 01 Jun, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 01 Jun, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC