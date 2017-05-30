Deaths in Donegal , Tuesday morning, May 30, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths

- Anna – May Moran, Ballyherron, Kilmacrenan

- Jimmy Boyce, Tullagh, Carrigart

- Evelyn Mc Hugh, Leconnell, Ardara

- Eddie Gavin, Portnablagh and Gweedore

- Francis O’Donnell, Knockastolar, Bunbeg

- Sheila Boyle Caravan Road, Dungloe-

- John Gallagher, Lackagh, Carrigart

- Patrick McCauley, Newtowncunningham

- Philomena Walsh, Ashbrook and Ard O’ Donnell Letterkenny

- Owen Harkin, Glenmakee, Carndonagh



Anna May Moran, Ballyherron, Kilmacrenan



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anna May Moran, late of Ballyherron in Kilmacrenan.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan on Wednesday, may 31, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



Jimmy Boyce, Tullagh, Carrigart

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jimmy Boyce, late of Tullagh, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 31, going to the Church of St. John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 11am.



Evelyn Mc Hugh, Leconnell, Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Evelyn Mc Hugh, late of Leconnell, Ardara.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Martina’s residence at Castledoherty, Ardara.

Funeral is tomorrow, Tuesday May 30, at 10.30am going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 10am.

Donations if desired to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Derek & Raymond Mc Cabe, Funeral Directors, Ardara.

Eddie Gavin, Portnablagh and Gweedore

The death has taken place of Eddie Gavin, Portnablagh, Dunfanghy and an Glassagh, Gweedore.

He is a formerly ran the Oyster bar in Dunfanaghy.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House is strictly private with no wake.



Francis O’Donnell, Knockastolar, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Francis O’Donnell, late of Knockastolar, Bunbeg. Remains reposing at late residence.

Funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Tuesday morning, 30th May at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Maghergallon cemetery.

Sheila Boyle Caravan Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred at the University Hospital Galway of Shiela Boyle, (Ferry), late of Caravan Road, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 10am todayMonday 29th May.

Funeral Mass is on Wednesday, May 31, at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 10am, and also on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Shaun McGlynn, Funeral Directors or any family member.

John Gallagher, Lackagh, Carrigart

The death has been announced of John Gallagher, late of Lackagh, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Wednesday, May 31, going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem mass at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Patrick McCauley, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Nazareth House in Fahan of Patrick McCauley, late of Moneygreggan, Newtowncunningham.

Removal from Nazareth House, Fahan 5pm, today, Monday, going to the residence of his daughter Siobhan at No. 15, Sandymount, Lisfannon, Buncrana.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Nazareth House, Fahan c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty, Funeral Directors, Churchill and Letterkenny.



Philomena Walsh, Ashbrook and Ard O’ Donnell Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Philomena Walsh, née Sweeney, late of 30 Ashbrook, Letterkenny and formerly of 21, Ard O’ Donnell in Letterkenny.

Removal takes place today from Donegal Hospice Tuesday, May 30, at 2.30pm going to her late residence.

Removal from on Thursday, June 1, at 11.30am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the family plot at Conwal cemetery.

Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to the Oncology Ward, Medical 4, Letterkenny University Hospital or the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Frank Bradley, Funeral Directors, L’kenny.

The House is strictly private at the request of the deceased except for family, friends and neighbours.



Owen Harkin, Glenmakee, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Owen Harkin, late of Glenmakee, Carndonagh.

Removal from Carndonagh Community Hospital hospital today, MOnday May 30, at 2pm going to his late residence.

Funera on Thursday, June 1, at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm till 11am.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Hospice Ward, Carndonagh Community Hospital.

