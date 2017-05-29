Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, May 29th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths

- Anna – May Moran, Ballyherron, Kilmacrenan

- Jimmy Boyce, Tullagh, Carrigart

- Evelyn Mc Hugh, Leconnell, Ardara

- Eddie Gavin, Portnablagh and Gweedore

- Francis O’Donnell, Knockastolar, Bunbeg

- Sheila Boyle Caravan Road, Dungloe-

- John Gallagher, Lackagh, Carrigart

- Patrick McCauley, Newtowncunningham



Anna May Moran, Ballyherron, Kilmacrenan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anna May Moran, late of Ballyherron in Kilmacrenan.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan on Wednesday, may 31, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



Jimmy Boyce, Tullagh, Carrigart

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jimmy Boyce, late of Tullagh, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 31, going to the Church of St. John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 11am.



Evelyn Mc Hugh, Leconnell, Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Evelyn Mc Hugh, late of Leconnell, Ardara.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Martina’s residence at Castledoherty, Ardara.

Funeral is tomorrow, Tuesday May 30, at 10.30am going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 10am.

Donations if desired to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Derek & Raymond Mc Cabe, Funeral Directors, Ardara.

Eddie Gavin, Portnablagh and Gweedore

The death has taken place of Eddie Gavin, Portnablagh, Dunfanghy and an Glassagh, Gweedore.

He is a formerly ran the Oyster bar in Dunfanaghy.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House is strictly private with no wake.



Francis O’Donnell, Knockastolar, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Francis O’Donnell, late of Knockastolar, Bunbeg. Remains reposing at late residence.

Funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Tuesday morning, 30th May at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Maghergallon cemetery.

Sheila Boyle Caravan Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred at the University Hospital Galway of Shiela Boyle, (Ferry), late of Caravan Road, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 10am todayMonday 29th May.

Funeral Mass is on Wednesday, May 31, at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 10am, and also on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Shaun McGlynn, Funeral Directors or any family member.

John Gallagher, Lackagh, Carrigart

The death has been announced of John Gallagher, late of Lackagh, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Wednesday, May 31, going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem mass at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Patrick McCauley, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Nazareth House in Fahan of Patrick McCauley, late of Moneygreggan, Newtowncunningham.

Removal from Nazareth House, Fahan 5pm, today, Monday, going to the residence of his daughter Siobhan at No. 15, Sandymount, Lisfannon, Buncrana.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Nazareth House, Fahan c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty, Funeral Directors, Churchill and Letterkenny.



