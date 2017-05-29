Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, May 29th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Eddie Gavin, Portnablagh and Gweedore

- Tony Ward, Burtonport

- Bernadette Gallagher, Ardara

- Michael Ford, Letterkenny

- Bridie Cavanagh, late of 16 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, and formerly of Kildoney

- Nancy McHugh. Ballintemple, Falcarragh

- James Gillham, Culdaff

- Francis O’Donnell, Knockastolar, Bunbeg



Eddie Gavin, Portnablagh and Gweedore

The death has taken place of Eddie Gavin, Portnablagh, Dunfanghy and an Glassagh, Gweedore.

He is a formerly ran the Oyster bar in Dunfanaghy.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House is strictly private with no wake.

Tony Ward, Burtonport

The death has taken place of Tony Ward, Lackemagh, Burtonport. Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home. Removal, Monday, at 10.30am to St. Columba’s Church, Acres, for funeral Mass at 11am , followed by burial in Belcritch Cemetery.

Bernadette Gallagher, Ardara

The death has taken place of Bernadette Gallagher (née Herron) Stonebrook Loughros Point, Ardara.

Reposing at her daughter Loraine's residence in Loughros Point. Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10.15am to The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu if desired to The Alzheimer's Unit at Glenties Day Centre c/o any family member.



Michael Ford, Glencar and Ramelton

The death has taken place of Michael Ford, 4 The Elms, Glencar. Formerly of Bohurl , Ramelton. Reposing at his home in until removal on Monday, May 29, at 10.15am to St Mary’s Church, Ramelton , for Requiem Mass at 11am , followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm tonight, Sunday, please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice and Alzheimer’s Society.

Bridie Cavanagh, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Bridie Kavanagh, late of 16 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, and formerly of Kildoney at Áras Mhac Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mussinasole, Laghey.

Mass of the Resurrection on Monday in St. Patrick’s Church at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Kidney Dialysis Unit Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Cartons Funeral Directors.

James Gillham, Culdaff

The death has taken place of Douglas James Gillham, Bonagee, Culdaff.

Reposing at Collins Funeral Home.

Funeral Service on Monday, May 29th, in St. Baudan’s Church of Ireland, Culdaff at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining burial grounds.

Francis O’Donnell, Knockastolar, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Francis O’Donnell, late of Knockastolar, Bunbeg. Remains reposing at late residence.

Funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Tuesday morning, 30th May at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Maghergallon cemetery.

Sheila Boyle Caravan Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred at the University Hospital Galway of Shiela Boyle, (Ferry), late of Caravan Road, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 10am todayMonday 29th May.

Funeral Mass is on Wednesday, May 31, at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 10am, and also on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Shaun McGlynn, Funeral Directors or any family member.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a phone number for verification purposes only.