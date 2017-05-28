Facile victory for St. Michael's over understrength Bundoran

Stung pride is a sure sauce, and weakened Bundoran bore the full brunt of St Michael’s frustration over that defeat to Dungloe, at sunny Gaelic Park, Bundoran yesterday.

Bundoran 0-8

St Michael’s 7-10

The home side were minus Jamie Brennan, Paul Brennan, Ciaran McCaughey and Christy Keaney and it showed against a much more powerful St Michael’s outfit.

And the big margin does not flatter the visitors in the slightest as they could have scored at least another four goals, especially in a wind assisted first half.

The home team battled hard but were just giving far too much away in terms of physical power and panache.

St Michael’s were minus the evergreen Christy Toye, but the usual suspects walked tall in more ways than one on his absence.

Veteran Colm McFadden is playing a much deeper role and is clearly putting his heart and soul into his club.

The lively veteran was at the hub of everything that was good about the towering Creeslough/Dunfanaghy lads.

McFadden weighed in with 2-3 and combined cleverly with the languid Michael Langan, who also finished with the same tally.

Forty something Brian McLaughlin was also in on the act as he too found the net in the opening half.

Powerful Donegal midfielder Martin McElhinney also found the net with Daniel McLaughlin completing the rout.

The winners were very quickly into their stride with McLaughlin and Langan finding the Bundoran net with ease in the opening six minutes.

That set the tone for a one-sided opening half where St Michael’s spurned at least three more good goaling chances as well as around six points.

Bundoran relied on sporadic raids and some will struck long range points from centre back Gary Clancy.

Midfielder Peter McGonigle got their only score from play in that opening half.

But there was a certain inevitability about matters as the much bigger and stronger boys of St Michael’s repeatedly carved open the Realt na Mara rearguard.

And McFadden and Daniel McLaughlin grabbed two more goals in the run up to the interval with points coming from the elegant Langan and Odhran McFadden to leave them ahead by 4-4 to 0-4 at half-time.

Brave Bundoran tried to make a bit of a fight of it in the third quarter but dropped eight balls into the grateful arms of sharp looking county 'keeper Mark Anthony McFadden.

But the goal fest continued for the rampant winners with Langan cooly finishing a six man move to the net in the 37th minute.

Tiny Timmy Govorov, Peter McGonigle, Gary Clancy tried to rally their troops but they just did not have the penetrative power to get a result.



In the interim St Michael’s ran the bench and McElhinney also got in on the goal-scoring act in the final moments.

BUNDORAN: Conor Carty, Johnny Boyle, James Keaney, Diarmuid McCaughey; Paul Murphy, Gary Clancy (0-4f),Shane McGowan; Peter McGonigle (0-1), Michael McEniff; Shane Moohan, Diarmuid Spratt, Tommy Govorov; Alan Russell (0-1,f), Fergal McKiernan, Cian McEniff. Subs: Timmy Hourihane (0-2,2f) for Fergal McKiernan (40), Niall Carr for Diarmuid McCaughey (inj 49)

ST. MICHAEL'S: Mark Anthony McGinley, Chris McElhinney, Ciaran Kelly, Liam Kelly; Ruairi Friel, Ciaran Gallagher, Oisin Langan, Michael Langan (2-3), Martin McElhinney (1-0), Andrew Kelly, Daniel McLaughlin (1-0), Colm McFadden (2-4), Odhran McFadden (0-2), Brian McLaughlin (1-0), Michael Cannon. Subs: Jamie Hunter for Liam Kelly (43), Owen Kelly (0-1) for Daniel McLaughlin (45), Colin McFadden for Brian McLaughlin, Lee McColgan for Odhran McFadden (47), Brandon McColgan for Ruairi Friel (49)

REFEREE: Aidan McAleer (Muff)