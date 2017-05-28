Sinn Féin's Gerry McMonagle to be the next cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council

Letterkenny county councillor Gerry McMonagle is to be the next cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.

The Sinn Féin councillor will be the party’s nomination at the annual general meeting of Donegal County Council on June 14th.

Under an agreement put in place at the beginning of the council term it is Sinn Féin’s turn to take the cathaoirleach and vice- cathaoirleach positions.

Donegal town councillor Noel Jordan will be the vice- cathaoirleach .

Cllr McMonagle was elected to the council in 2014. He was mayor of the Letterkenny Municipal District in 2016 and mayor on Letterkenny Town Council in 2016. He was first elected to Letterkenny Town Council in 2004.

Cllr McMonagle said he was very honoured to be selected by his party for the role.

“I am looking forward to the year ahead and to representing Donegal in whatever way I can,” he said. “I will be the mayor for everybody and will represent all the constituencies in the count and I look forward to helping all the other councilors in the county.”