Sinn Féin's Gerry McMonagle to be the next cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council
The Letterkenny councillor will be the party’s nomination at the AGM of Donegal County Council on June 14th
Cllr McMonagle was elected to the council in 2014. He was mayor of the Letterkenny Municipal District in 2016 and mayor on Letterkenny Town Council in 2016. He was first elected to Letterkenny Town Council in 2004.
“I am looking forward to the year ahead and to representing Donegal in whatever way I can,” he said. “I will be the mayor for everybody and will represent all the constituencies in the count and I look forward to helping all the other councilors in the county.”
