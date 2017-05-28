Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, May 28th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Tony Ward, Burtonport

The death has taken place of Tony Ward, Lackemagh, Burtonport. Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home this evening, Sunday, from 6pm , with rosary at 9pm . Removal tomorrow, Monday, at 10.30am to St. Columba’s Church, Acres, for funeral Mass at 11am , followed by burial in Belcritch Cemetery.

Bernadette Gallagher, Ardara

The death has taken place of Bernadette Gallagher (née Herron) Stonebrook, Loughros Point, Ardara, Donegal.

Reposing at her daughter Loraine's residence in Loughros Point. Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10.15am to The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu if desired to The Alzheimer's Unit at Glenties Day Centre c/o any family member.

Michael Ford

The death has taken place of Michael Ford, 4 The Elms, Glencar. Formerly of Bohurl , Ramelton. Reposing at his home in until removal on Monday, May 29, at 10.15am to St Mary’s Church, Ramelton , for Requiem Mass at 11am , followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm tonight, Sunday, please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice and Alzheimer’s Society.

Bridie Cavanagh, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Bridie Kavanagh, late of 16 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, and formerly of Kildoney at Áras Mhac Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mussinasole, Laghey.

Reposing at her late residence on Sunday from 11am with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 7pm , to repose overnight.

Mass of the Resurrection on Monday in St. Patrick’s Church at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Kidney Dialysis Unit Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Cartons Funeral Directors.

James Gillham, Culdaff

The death has taken place of Douglas James Gillham, Bonagee, Culdaff.

Reposing at Collins Funeral Home.

Funeral Service on Monday, May 29th, in St. Baudan’s Church of Ireland, Culdaff at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining burial grounds.

