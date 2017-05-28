Big win for Erne Gaels in local derby against Devenish

A powerful second half surge pushed Ballyshannon based Maurice McLaughlin’s Erne Gaels to victory over a Devenish side managed by Ballyshannon native Malachy Cullen in a thriller before a big crowd at Pairc na hEirne, Belleek on the Donegal border.

Erne Gaels 3-12

Devenish 1-12



Two superbly created and finished goals from Oisin Kelm ensured victory for the home against a lighter smaller but gritty Devenish side.

The Garrison men stunned their fancied rivals in the opening half and raced into a 0-7 to 0-1 lead by the 20th minute with Jason Love (who also has strong Ballyshannon connections” lording midfield and Chris O’Brien looking lively up front.

The Gaels looked sluggish and failed to score from the 1st to the 24th minute when Jack and Barry McCann nailed some points, as Devenish led by 0-7 to 0-3 at the break.

The Gaels moved up a gear in the third quarter with powerful displays from Ryan Lyons, Michael Og McGarrigle, Tommy McCaffrey boosting their efforts.

Damian Lyons found the net for the Belleek men to put them into a 1-7 to 0-7 lead after early rapid fire points from Lyons, McCaffrey and a quiet Seamus Ryder.

Devenish hit back with a goal from John McNulty to set up a fine finish immediately after Kelm got his first goal. The wasteful home side was hanging on to a 2-12 to 1-12 lead when Kelm ran from deep and crashed the ball to the roof of the Garrison net to seal matters.