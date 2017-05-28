Naomh Columba lose out at home to Glenfin

Even without Frank McGlynn, Glenfin proved too strong for Naomh Columba in Pairc na nGael.

Naomh Columba . . . . 1-8

Glenfin . . . . . . .2-12

This game turned early in the second half when Paddy O'Connor, the best player on the field, won a penalty after a footblock. O'Connor dusted himself off and rammed the penalty down the middle to put Glenfin on their way.

The other turning point in this game was two Glenfin substitutions at half-time. The experienced Stephen McDermott and Kevin McGlynn came and they accounted for three second half points.

The game was in the melting pot up to the penalty. Kevin McNern had put Naomh Columba in a good position six minutes from the break when he drilled home a goal.

But a minute from the break, Paddy O'Connor found Jason Morrow free in front of goal and Morrow found the net from 20m. Declan McGuire levelled for Naomh Columba as the sides went in to the dressing room at 1-14 each.

But once O'Connor got the penalty for Glenfin, there was no way back for the home side, for whom Paddy Byrne and Declan McGuire were best.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Pauric O'Donnell; Philip Doherty, Martin Cunningham, Paul Doherty; Conor Carr, Pauric Ward, Stephen Jones; Paddy Byrne (0-2,f,'45'), Pauric Cunningham (0-2,2f); Tadhg McGinley, Ryan McNern, Gavin McGinley; Declan McGuire (0-3), Pauric O'Neill (0-1,f), Kevin McNern (1-0). Sub., Philip McNern for R McNern.

GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh; David Carr, John Harkin, Gary Herron (0-1); Daniel McGlynn, Gavin McDermott (0-1), Paddy O'Connor (1-3,pen,1f); Stephen Ward, Hugh Foy; Karl McGlynn, Jason Morrow (1-0), Gary Dorrian; Stephen Carr (0-2,1f), Ciaran Brady (0-1), Stephen McGlynn. Subs., Stephen McDermott (0-2) for Foy; Kevin McGlynn (0-1) for S Ward; H Foy for G McDermott bcard; Conor McBride (0-1).