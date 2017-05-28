Aodh Ruadh keep their 100% record intact with win over Buncrana

Aodh Ruadh kept the perfect 100% record intact with a good win over Buncrana in Fr. Tierney Park.

Aodh Ruadh . . . . . 3-14

Buncrana . . . . . . 3-8

Aodh Ruadh were the better side but this was probably their best test so far. They didn't make it easy for themselves, missing an open goal and some points in the first half.

But when they did get it together in the second half, they looked impressive and had the game in the bag by the end of the third quarter.

There was a surprise inclusion at midfield for Aodh Ruadh with Sean Taylor wearing the No. 8 jersey. Taylor was surprisingly omitted from the goalkeeping spot for the Co. minors on Sunday last against Antrim.

Buncrana lined out with big John Campbell and Caolan McGonagle in the full-forward line alongside Darach 'Jigger' O'Connor, and they were the influential players for the visitors.

McGonagle almost had a goal with his first touch, gettin gon the end of a high ball but the ball went just over the crossbar.

David Dolan and Peter Boyle (50m free) replied before Jigger levelled matters on 10 minutes.

The action was plenty and Aodh Ruadh crafted a magnificent goal a minute later with Darren Drummond palming to the ned after great work by Shane McGrath and David McGurrin.

But Buncrana hit back immediately with John Campbell flicking on for Caolan McGonagle, who was fouled by Colm Kelly. From the penalty John Campbell calmly stroked to the net.

Philip Patton restored the Aodh Ruadh lead (he could have went for goal) and David McGurrin missed an open goal on 14 minutes.

Ryan McElhinney levelled but then Aodh Ruadh hit four points in-a-row from Johnny Gallagher, Shane McGraeth, Darren Drummond (fist) and Peter Boyle from fully 55m free.

However, Buncrana got back in the contest with a McGonagle free and he then created an opening for Kevin Campbell to hook home a second goal close to the break to leave the sides level, Aodh Ruadh 1-7, Buncrana 2-4.

John Campbell had Buncrana in front ten seconds into the second half, but they would not score again until the 47th minute.

In between Aodh Ruadh took control. A great turnover by Sean Taylor saw Philip Patton finish to the net and David McGurrin added a quick point. This was followed by another well crafted goal, finished by Shane McGrath after David McGurrin's effort was blocked.

Shane McGrath was causing problems with his runs and the points flowed from Patton (2), McGurrin and Colm Kelly to stretch the lead to 3-11 to 2-5.

Darach O'Connor and Odhran Doherty pulled two points back but Patton from a free replied.

Late in the game John Campbell pointed a free and then rattled the crossbar before Buncrana won a second penalty for Campbell to fire home with the last kick of the game.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle (0-2,2f); Callum O'Halloran, Colm Kelly (0-1), Michael Ward; Johnny Gallagher (0-1), Eamonn McGrath, Daniel Warnock; Sean Taylor, David Dolan (0-1); Philip Patton (1-4,2f), Shane McGrath (1-1), Nathan Boyle; David McGurrin (0-2), Darren Drummond (1-1), Conor Patton. Subs., Paddy Gillespie for M Ward 16; Michael Sticky Ward for Warnock 46; Seamus Kane for McGurrin 49; Shane Dorrian (0-1) for P Patton 50; Cian McGloin for D Dolan 55.

BUNCRANA: Sean Parker; Conor Grant, Noel McLaughlin, Sean McLaughlin; John Doherty, Michael Gallagher, Adrian Doherty; Peter McLaughlin, Kevin Campbell (1-0); Ryan McElhinney (0-1), Odhran Doherty (0-1), Andrew Doherty; John Campbell (2-2, 2pens,1f), Caolan McGonagle (0-2,1f), Darach O'Connor (0-2,1f). Sub., Shane McClean for S McLaughlin bcard 36.

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)