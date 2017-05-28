Funding call over safety concerns at Donegal historical site

A call has been made for funding to carry out repairs at the abbey cemetery in Kilmacrennan which has been closed due to concerns surrounding the safety of the old abbey.

Donegal TD and Leas Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil, Pat the Cope Gallagher, has requested the Minister for Arts, Heritage, Community, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphrey, to release funding for repairs to be carried out at the abbey in Kilmacrennan.

The cemetery remains closed for the public due to concerns regarding the wall stead of the Old Abbey being unstable and subsiding. The abbey was the site of the inauguration of 25 O’Donnell chieftains from 1200 to 1603.

Deputy Gallagher said it was unfortunate that the recent Heritage Grants announced by the Government failed to provide the necessary funding for the cemetery, the amount of funding required in order to make the abbey safe is €80,000, and as the cemetery falls under the control of Donegal County Council the Department of Heritage have a direct responsibility to fund the essential and necessary repairs.

“I have written to the minister for heritage in order to highlight the issue to her directly, I will also raise the matter by way of Dáil question to the Minister and her Department," he said. "Meantime, I am imploring on the minister to intervene and resolve this matter by approving the funding required in order to solve this problem, it is not acceptable that families of the deceased are unable to access and attend the graves of their departed family."