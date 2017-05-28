Donegal Weather for Sunday

That was some change! On Saturday morning (very early) it was still dry in most places and we did wonder (hope) if the heavy rain promised wasn't going to arrive, but by 11am we were wondering no more - wet, wet, wet.

Most people just shrugged their shoulders and got on with the business of Saturday mornings - bringing kids to football training and what not - but more than a few lamented the 13 degree drop in temperature from two days earlier.

But Sunday morning is, again as predicted, a lot better and the rain has gone, and while the massive heat of mid week is a memory, it's not bad!

And today looks reasonable, it will be dry for most of the day with some sunshine in the morning. It will become cloudy during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. Winds will be light variable or northerly.

Tonight will see a return to the rain, and it will be heavy in places, but temperatures remain mild, lowest ranging from 8 to 11 degrees.