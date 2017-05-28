Ryan Tubridy to broadcast from Donegal island of Arranmore on Monday

The Ryan Tubridy Show will put the focus on the Wild Atlantic Way this week and the first broadcast tomorrow, Monday, will come from Arranmore Island.

The Ryan Tubridy Show continues a great tradition of 'summer on location broadcasts' and the popular presenter is fondly remembered for his 'Bucket & Spade' tour where he and his team put the focus on so many wonderful places in Donegal and across the country.

This year, the tour will focus on a selection of our islands and seaside towns with Ryan broadcasting live with RTÉ Radio 1 as he tours the Wild Atlantic Way from Monday until Friday 2nd June.

Fáilte Ireland has joined forces once again this year with the show, as part of its ‘Embrace the Wild Atlantic Way of Life’ summer marketing campaign.

The tour ‘Tubs on the Wild Atlantic Way’ will be interviewing some local tourism businesses from the Donegal area and discussing some of the many activities and experiences available to anyone touring the Wild Atlantic Way as well as trying some himself including deep sea angling and night kayaking.

Joan Crawford, Fáilte Ireland hopes everyone in the area will come out and attend the broadcasts, saying – “Spectators who come down to watch the broadcast here in Arranmore can expect to see plenty of festivities, interviews, live music as well as hear about local tourism highlights. We hope everyone comes on down to join in the fun and discover ways to ‘Embrace the Wild Atlantic Way of Life through the airwaves.”

This is the fourth consecutive year in a row that Ryan has chosen to experience and broadcast from the Wild Atlantic Way. He can really get across to his listeners what the Wild Atlantic Way is all about and how it captures people’s imagination.”

The RTÉ Radio 1 team have a busy schedule as the popular host broadcasts live from the following locations:



Monday, 29th May – Arranmore Island– Arranmore Holiday Village;

Tuesday, 30th May – Achill Island –The Beehive Craft & Coffee Shop, Achill Island;

Wednesday, 31st May – Ballybunnion, The Coast Café, Main Street, Ballybunnion;

Thursday, 1st June - Baltimore- The Waterfront Hotel, The Square, Baltimore;

Friday, 2nd June - The Moorings, Portmagee.