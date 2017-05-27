Great reception for contemporary Irish step dance work Linger in Gaoth Dobhair

Linger, a contemporary Irish step dance work which is choreographed and directed by Gaoth Dobhair born Breandán de Gallaí, was staged in the newly refurbished Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair on Saturday night.

The performance feature de Gallaí and Nick O’Connell and is an immersive theatrical experience which unfolds through a rich tapestry of movement, music, photography and film.

The two Irish dancers at opposite ends of their dancing careers, Linger explores and celebrates this contrast, prompting the audience to reflect on the passage of time and who we are at various junctures of life. Linger is accompanied by an original score incorporating elements of jazz, classical and traditional music.

Breandán de Gallaí is a former principal of Riverdance. His previous works include Noctú, nominated for two Drama Desk Awards (Outstanding Choreography and Unique Theatrical Event), and Rite of Spring.

Breandán is a well-known and highly accomplished performer who is pushing the boundaries of his art form in very exciting ways. The presentation lasted for a hour and at the end it received standing ovation.

Breandán’s latest brand new show ‘Aon’ will be staged during this year’s Féile Ealaíne an Earagail.