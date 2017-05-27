Donegal Weather Update: Clean up operation in Ballyshannon cancelled as rains kick in

Organisers of the annual Operation Ballyshannon due to take place today have cancelled their plans due to the weather. The organisers, led by Ballyshannon Regeneration Group, had hoped to do major painting work today as part of cleaning and freshening up parts of the town.

A major clean up of the town, which often involves up to 50 or more volunteers for one day, the organisers had planned to kick off at 10am this morning but with weather reports suggesting the day will get progressively wetter, they have decided to hold fire and hope for better conditions.

Those intending to turn up at the library car park in the town are advised that Operation Ballyshannon will not now go ahead today, but a new date, possibly Saturday June 17th is being considered. This new date will be confirmed in due course.

A spokesperson added: "We had good indications from people that they would turn up today but much of what we had planned today required dry weather and the rain has come in to make that a non runner, so we would like to let people know were not going ahead today, but will probably go ahead on June 17th."